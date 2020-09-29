The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they will continue to play without fans at home games for the foreseeable future as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.

The team has already played two of its first three games at an empty Bills Stadium, including Sunday's 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

We’re still working hard to be ready when we can welcome the best fans in the world back to @BillsStadium.



Hope to see you soon, #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/2gBWTRstZl — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 29, 2020

"We promise you we are working diligently behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide fans with a safe environment should protocols change and we are able to root for the Bills in person," the team said in a statement.

The Bills travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday before a trip to Nashville and a Week 5 encounter with the Tennessee Titans.

The 3-0 Bills' next home date is a Thursday Night Football game scheduled for October 15 versus the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.