15m ago
Bills home games to continue without fans
The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they will continue to play without fans at home games for the foreseeable future as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues. The team has already played two of its first three games at an empty Bills Stadium, including Sunday's 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
TSN.ca Staff
We’re still working hard to be ready when we can welcome the best fans in the world back to @BillsStadium.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 29, 2020
Hope to see you soon, #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/2gBWTRstZl
"We promise you we are working diligently behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide fans with a safe environment should protocols change and we are able to root for the Bills in person," the team said in a statement.
The Bills travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday before a trip to Nashville and a Week 5 encounter with the Tennessee Titans.
The 3-0 Bills' next home date is a Thursday Night Football game scheduled for October 15 versus the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.