Patterson ties major college record with 8 TDs, rushes for over 400 yards

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson has rushed for more than 400 yards and an FBS record-tying eight touchdowns against Kent State Saturday.

Patterson ties Arizona State's Kalen Ballage (2016) and Illinois' Howard Griffith (1990) for the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision single-game record for touchdowns with eight.

More details to come.