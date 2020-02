Up Next

Up Next

Sabres pick up Simmonds from the Devils

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a fifth round draft pick in 2021.

5th in 2021 https://t.co/tXrcpnWpzL — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

More details to come.