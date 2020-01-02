The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick. The pick originally belonged to San Jose, which was acquired by Buffalo through Montreal in the Marco Scandella trade.

The #Flames have acquired a 2020 4th round pick from the Buffalo Sabres. https://t.co/CU2hZu7o0H — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 2, 2020

In 38 games this season, Frolik has five goals and ten points. In five seasons with the Flames, Frolik appeared in 319 games and recording 63 goals and 145 points.

Frolik, 31, was originally drafted 10th overall by the Florida Panthers at the 2007 NHL Draft. He also had stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets. He won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013.

Flames open up $4.3 M in cap space with the deal. I don’t think anything else is imminent for the moment but obviously it gives them more flexibility to look around ahead of Feb. 24 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 2, 2020

He carries a cap hit of $4.3 million and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.