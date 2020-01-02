5m ago
Sabres acquire Frolik from Flames for pick
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.
TSN.ca Staff
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick. The pick originally belonged to San Jose, which was acquired by Buffalo through Montreal in the Marco Scandella trade.
In 38 games this season, Frolik has five goals and ten points. In five seasons with the Flames, Frolik appeared in 319 games and recording 63 goals and 145 points.
Frolik, 31, was originally drafted 10th overall by the Florida Panthers at the 2007 NHL Draft. He also had stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets. He won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013.
He carries a cap hit of $4.3 million and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.