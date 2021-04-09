LeBrun on Taylor Hall: 'Buffalo better move him by Monday, or return could be way worse'

The Buffalo Sabres added forward Drake Caggiula off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Full waivers:

Kyle Turris (Edm), Paul Byron (Mtl), Nikita Gusev (NJ), Kenneth Appleby (NYI), Clark Bishop (Ott) placed on waivers.

And Sabres claim Caggiula. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 9, 2021

The 26-year-old has one goal and six assists over 27 games with the Coyotes this season, his first in Arizona.

Caggiula has 42 goals and 41 assists over 249 career games with the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks and Coyotes.

