The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenceman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a pair of draft picks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The Golden Knights will receive a second-round selection in 2021 and and a fifth-round pick in 2022.

Pending trade call, BUF will send 2nd round pick in 2021 and 5th round pick in 2022 to VGK for defenceman Colin Miller. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 28, 2019

Trade call completed. It’s official now. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 28, 2019

The 26-year-old scored three goals and posted 29 points in 65 games with the Vegas Golden Knights this past season. He added one goal and three points in six playoffs games as the Golden Knights were eliminated in seven games against the San Jose Sharks in round one.

Miller has three seasons remaining on the four-year, $15.5 million contract he signed with Vegas last season and carries a $3.875 million cap hit.

He spent the past two seasons with the Golden Knights after being exposed by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft where he was selected by the Golden Knights.

Drafted 151st overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Miller has 22 goals and 99 points in 250 career games with the Golden Knights and Bruins.

