The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a two-year entry-level deal with forward Brandon Biro, the team announced on Wednesday.

We have agreed to terms with forward Brandon Biro on a two-year, entry-level contract.



"Brandon will bring a combination of skill, hockey sense and character to our organization," Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said in a release. "We're confident that his four years at Penn State with Coach Gadowsky have prepared him well for the next phase of his development."

Biro scored 10 goals and added 15 assists in 25 games with Penn State in 2019-20. He led the Nittany Lions to a 20-10-4 record, including a 12-8-4 conference record that topped the Big Ten Conference.