59m ago
Sabres' Eichel (neck) to miss remainder of season
Buffalo Sabres capatin Jack Eichel will miss the remainder of the season due to a herniated disc in his neck, the team announced Wednesday. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since March 7 with a neck injury. He has two goals and 18 points in 21 games this season.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Sabres 2, Bruins 3 (SO)
Buffalo Sabres capatin Jack Eichel will miss the remainder of the season due to a herniated disc in his neck, the team announced Wednesday.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined since March 7 with a neck injury. He has two goals and 18 points in 21 games this season.
The Sabres said the centre is expected to be healthy and ready to play at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
The Sabres (10-25-7) are on pace to miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season since drafting Eichel second overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Eichel has 139 goals and 355 points in 375 games with Buffalo.