The Buffalo Sabres announced that interim head coach Don Granato and assistant coach Mark Ellis are self isolating in accordance with the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

A statement from the Buffalo Sabres: pic.twitter.com/CaTjIjbHS6 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 25, 2021

“In accordance with NHL COVID-19 Protocols, interim head coach Don Granato and interim assistant coach Mark Ellis are self-isolating and are unavailable for tonight’s game in Pittsburgh. General manager Kevyn Adams will be on the bench tonight and will serve as head coach for the game. Adams will address the media on Zoom at 5:30 p.m," read a statement from the team.

The Sabres enter play Thursday winless in their last 15 games.