Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin became the ninth member of the Buffalo Sabres to be added to the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List on Monday.

The 20-year-old joins Taylor Hall, Tobias Rieder, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar and Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Jake McCabe on the list. Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier on Monday that the Sabres were hopeful to return to the ice on Tuesday. He added that regular PCR tests and POC testing Tuesday morning would determine if the team is in the clear, and if they are, the plan is to practice at some point in the afternoon.

Last week, the league announced all Sabres games and activities would be postponed through at least Feb. 8.

The Sabres played the New Jersey Devils in back-to-back games two weekends ago before the Devils had their games postponed through at least Feb. 6 due to COVID protocols. They have not played since that matchup with the Sabres on Jan. 31.

Buffalo currently sits last in the East Division at 4-4-2 for 10 points entering play Monday.