The Buffalo Sabres have traded goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2021 sixth-round pick, the team announced on Saturday.

The Sabres have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Jonas Johansson. pic.twitter.com/kAv1AT4MOF — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) March 20, 2021

Johansson has an 0-5-1 record this season with an .884 save percentage and a 3.79 goals-against average. He had a 1-3-1 record in six games with the Sabres last season, posting an .894 save percentage and a 2.94 GAA.

The 25-year-old was selected by the Sabres in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Carrying a cap hit of $700,000, Johansson is scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.