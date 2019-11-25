Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin has a concussion, head coach Ralph Krueger told reporters following the team's 5-2 loss Monday to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rasmus Dahlin has a concussion, according to Sabres coach Ralph Krueger. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 26, 2019

Dahlin left the game in the second period after a hit from the elbow of Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.

It's not clear how long the first overall pick from the 2018 NHL draft will be out. Dahlin has a goal and 15 assists in 23 games this season.