Sabres' Dahlin suffers concussion vs. Bolts
Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin has a concussion, head coach Ralph Krueger told reporters following the team's 5-2 loss Monday to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TSN.ca Staff
Dahlin left the game in the second period after a hit from the elbow of Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.
It's not clear how long the first overall pick from the 2018 NHL draft will be out. Dahlin has a goal and 15 assists in 23 games this season.