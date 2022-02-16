37m ago
Sabres' Cozens fined for cross-checking Nelson
Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking NY Islanders’ Brock Nelson.
TSN.ca Staff
Cozens has 11 goals and 24 points in 45 games this season.