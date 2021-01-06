Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is set to miss six months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Girgensons was injured during the team's skate on Monday. The timeline puts him on track to miss the entire regular season.

The 27-year-old had 12 goals and 19 points in 69 games with the Sabres last season. He is signed through the 2022-23 season at a $2.2 million cap hit.

Selected 14th overall of the Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft, Girgensons has 61 goals and 138 points in 489 career games.