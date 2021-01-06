What is next in the NHL’s efforts to recoup revenue?

Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is set to miss six months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Girgensons was injured during the team's skate on Monday. The timeline puts him on track to miss the entire regular season.

The Sabres have announced the following update regarding forward Zemgus Girgensons. pic.twitter.com/7RrS6bKDse — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 6, 2021

The 27-year-old had 12 goals and 19 points in 69 games with the Sabres last season. He is signed through the 2022-23 season at a $2.2 million cap hit.

Selected 14th overall of the Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft, Girgensons has 61 goals and 138 points in 489 career games.