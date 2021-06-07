It's shaping up to be a busy off-season for the Buffalo Sabres.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, clubs are calling the Sabres with interest in a number of players, including disgruntled captain Jack Eichel. Dreger adds there have been initial conversations that will increase ahead of next month's NHL Entry Draft.

The Sabres are also continuing the head coaching search after firing Ralph Krueger during the regular season. Interim coach Don Granato led the team to a 9-16-3 record during his time behind the bench after Krueger had a 6-18-4 record to start the year.

Dreger notes there's no timeline on when the Sabres will hire their next coach with some candidates either involved in the playoffs or returning from Latvia after attending the World Hockey Championship.

No timeline on the coaching hire in Buffalo. There are still candidates either involved in the playoffs or were in Latvia for the Worlds that are on the list. Some require club permission, so Buffalo is working through that. https://t.co/FPNky3C9cg — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 7, 2021

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said last month that Eichel had not requested a trade, though the centre openly discussed a "disconnect" with the team regarding how to treat his neck injury.

“I’ve been a bit upset about the ways things have been handled since I’ve been hurt," Eichel said on May 10. "There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization.

"The most important thing now is to get healthy and be ready to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”

The 24-year-old Eichel, who had two goals and 18 points in 21 games prior to the neck injury this season, has five seasons remaining the eight-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Sabres in 2017.

In addition to Eichel, there has also been speculation regarding the future of forward Sam Reinhart, a restricted free agent, and defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen.