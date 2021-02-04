Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after the Sabres had their games postponed through at least February 8 on Tuesday after Taylor Hall, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder and Rasmus Ristolainen entered the league's COVID Protocol.

The Sabres played the New Jersey Devils in back-to-back games over the weekend before the Devils had their games postponed through at least Feb. 6 due to COVID protocols on Monday. The Devils had 17 players on the COVID Protocol list on Wednesday: Nate Bastian; Jesper Bratt; Connor Carrick; Aaron Dell; Nikita Gusev; Jack Hughes; Andreas Johnsson; Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Kyle Palmieri; Damon Severson; Yegor Sharangovich; Ty Smith; Matt Tennyson; Sami Vatanen; Pavel Zacha; Travis Zajac.

Krueger, 61, is in his second season as head coach of the Sabres. The team has a 4-4-2 record through 10 games this season. He has a career record of 53-57-17 over three seasons with the Sabres and Edmonton Oilers.

