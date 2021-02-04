Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after the Sabres had their games postponed through at least February 8 on Tuesday after Taylor HallBrandon Montour, Tobias Rieder and Rasmus Ristolainen entered the league's COVID Protocol.

The Sabres played the New Jersey Devils in back-to-back games over the weekend before the Devils had their games postponed through at least Feb. 6 due to COVID protocols on Monday. The Devils had 17 players on the COVID Protocol list on Wednesday: Nate Bastian; Jesper BrattConnor CarrickAaron DellNikita GusevJack HughesAndreas JohnssonJanne KuokkanenMichael McLeodKyle PalmieriDamon SeversonYegor SharangovichTy SmithMatt TennysonSami VatanenPavel ZachaTravis Zajac.

Krueger, 61, is in his second season as head coach of the Sabres. The team has a 4-4-2 record through 10 games this season. He has a career record of 53-57-17 over three seasons with the Sabres and Edmonton Oilers.

