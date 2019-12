Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel was scratched ahead of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Eichel has the flu.

Sounds like the flu. https://t.co/YN1EmwrMgc — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 20, 2019

Jack Eichel will miss tonight's game due to an upper-body injury. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 19, 2019

The 23-year-old is having a great season with 24 goals and 26 assists over 35 games.