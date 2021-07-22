While there has been speculation linking the Jack Eichel to Broadway, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports the Rangers have not received access to the centre's medical records from the Buffalo Sabres.

Eichel was limited to 21 games this past season due to a neck injury. Eichel later said there was a "disconnect" with the Sabres over how to handle the issue.

As speculation re Eichel mounts, can tell you that Rangers have still not received access to his medical records from Sabres. So, there is nothing close at this point. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 22, 2021

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in May that Eichel had not requested a trade, though the 24-year-old made it clear he was open to a move.

“I’ve been a bit upset about the ways things have been handled since I’ve been hurt," Eichel said at his season-ending availability. "There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization.

"The most important thing now is to get healthy and be ready to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”

Eichel had two goals and 18 points in 21 games this season and has five years remaining in the eight-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Sabres in 2017.