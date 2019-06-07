The Buffalo Sabres and pending unrestricted free agent forward Jeff Skinner are closing in on a eight-year contract extension worth an expected average annual value of $9 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

BUF and Jeff Skinner, who is a pending UFA, are closing in on an eight-year extension. It’s expected to have an AAV of $9M or thereabouts. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 8, 2019

The 27-year-old scored a career-high 40 goals and recorded 63 points this past season with the Buffalo Sabres, his first with the franchise after spending eight years with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Skinner was drafted in the first round (7th overall) by the Hurricanes at the 2010 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Sabres after eight seasons in Carolina in exchange for Cliff Pu and two draft picks.

He won the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie in 2011 and has been named an NHL All-Star twice in his career (2011, 2019).

He is coming off a six-year, $34.3 million deal.

The Canadian winger has scored 244 goals and recorded 442 points in 661 NHL games.