Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons entered the league's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

The Sabres are not back in action until Dec. 27 against the New York Islanders after having three games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks across the league.

The 29-year-old Skinner has nine goals and eight assists over 30 games this season, his fourth with the Sabres.

Girgensons, 27, has tallied six goals and five assists over 30 games in his eighth season with the Sabres.