Sabres' G Ullmark out at least one month; Eichel (lower-body) day-to-day

The Buffalo Sabres will be without goalie Linus Ullmark for at least one month, coach Ralph Krueger said on Saturday.

Ullmark sustained an injury in the first period against the New Jersey Devils. Ullmark appeared to be hurt six minutes in, but continued playing, stopping all 15 shots he faced before not returning for the start of the second period.

Krueger added that the team will be without centre Jack Eichel on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Eichel, 24, is considered day to day with a lower-body injury that prevented him from playing Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.