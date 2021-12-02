The Buffalo Sabres have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

Subban has spent this season with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, posting a 2-2-1 with an .893 save percentage and a 3.38 goals-against average. He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $850,000.

The 27-year-old has a 36-31-8 in 82 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. He has a career save percentage of .899 with a 3.02 GAA.

Subban, the younger brother of New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban, was selected 24th overall by the Bruins in the 2012 NHL Draft.

He was traded to the Blackhawks in Feb. 2020 as part of the deal that saw Robin Lehner join the Golden Knights.