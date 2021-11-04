Matthew Tkachuk was not a part of the Calgary Flames' trade offer for Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Thursday.

While reports Wednesday had the winger as a part of a proposed package from the Flames, Adams said Thursday those rumours were "not accurate."

"That was not correct in terms of players that were being tossed around," Adams said. "That's an unfortunate thing when those types of reports go out."

The Sabres traded Eichel and a third-round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday for forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a first-round pick and a second-round pick,

Tkachuk has four goals and six points in nine games this season with the Flames, who are off to a 6-1-2 start. He had 16 goals and 43 points in 56 games with the Flames last season.

The 23-year-old, who was selected sixth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, is signed through this season at a cap hit of $7 million. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.