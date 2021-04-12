McKenzie on Hall trade: 'There was nobody out there prepared to give a first round pick'

The Buffalo Sabres plan to continue contract talks with goalie Linus Ullmark beyond the trade deadline in an attempt to keep the pending unrestricted free agent beyond this year, according to TSN Hockey Insider Frank Seravalli.

Ullmark has played in 19 games with the Sabres this season, recording a 9-6-3 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire six-year NHL career with the Sabres and has a career .912 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average.

Ullmark is playing on a one-year, $2.6 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

