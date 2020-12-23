The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Casey Mittelstadt to a one-year contract worth $874,125, the team announced Wednesday.

Welcome back Casey! 👊



Mittelstadt, 22, scored four gaols and had nine points in 31 games for the Sabers last season.

The centre also had nine goals and 25 points in 36 games with the Rochester Americans.

The 2018 first-round pick has tallied 34 points in 108 career NHL games with Buffalo.