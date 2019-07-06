Johnson explains how the Leafs have 'just enough room' to fit Marner

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year, $9 million contract. The deal has an average annual value of $4.5 million.

We have signed forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract with an AAV of $4.5 million. pic.twitter.com/l4WcIEyb1j — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 6, 2019

The 28-year-old scored 13 goals and recorded 30 points for the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins this past season. Johansson added four goals and seven assists in 22 playoff games as the Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

Johansson opened the season with the Devils and was traded to Boston at the trade deadline for two draft picks.

He is coming off of a three-year, $13.75 million contract.

The Swedish winger has 120 goals and 334 points in 588 career NHL games.