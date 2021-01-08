Insider Trading: Will NHL use play-in format again?

The Buffalo Sabres signed Riley Sheahan to a one-year, $700,000 contract on Friday.

Sheahan, 29, had previously been attending the team's training camp on a professional tryout basis.

The veteran centre spent last season with the Edmonton Oilers, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists in 66 games played.

Originally taken with the 21st overall selection in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings out of Notre Dame, Sheahan has appeared in 513 games over nine seasons with the Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers and Oilers.

For his career, he has 66 goals and 98 assists.