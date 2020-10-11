The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Taylor Hall to a one-year, $8 million contract.

Taylor Hall is heading to Buffalo pending final approval. Details to follow. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 11, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that the contract breakdown is $1 million in signing bonus and $7 million in salary.

The 28-year-old scored 16 goals and recorded 52 points in 65 games this past season split between the Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils. He recorded two goals and six points in nine playoff games as the Coyotes were eliminated in the first round in five games by the Colorado Avalanche.

Hall was traded to the Coyotes on Dec. 16, 2019 along with Blake Speers, in exchange for Kevin Bahl, Nick Merkley, Nate Schnarr, a conditional first-round pick in 2020, and a conditional third-round pick in 2021.

Originally drafted first overall by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall spent six seasons there before being dealt to the Devils in exchange for defenceman Adam Larsson in a one-for-one swap.

Hall won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2018 and was named a First-Team All-Star. He has been to the All-Star game five times.

He is coming off a seven-year, $42 million deal.

The Calgary–born forward has 218 goals and 563 points in 627 career NHL games. He has four goals and 12 points in 14 career playoff games.