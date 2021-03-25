Taylor Hall is open to a change of scenery.

After Buffalo’s 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night, the winger was asked if the Sabres approached him and said a team was interested in trading for him, would he be willing to listen.

His answer was short and to the point.

"Yeah, for sure."

Hall, who joined Buffalo in October on a one-year, $8 million deal, has two goals and 17 points in 31 games with the last-place Sabres this season.

"We're open to anything and everything," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said earlier in the month. "My job is to do anything and everything to make this franchise move in the right direction. I have a very good relationship with (Hall's agent) Darren Ferris and Taylor. Open lines of communication and obviously days are moving forward here, so there will be a lot of conversations around that."

Adams acknowledged that teams around the league view the Sabres, who are winless in 16 games, as a seller and are making calls accordingly.

"Obviously, where we are in the standings lends to the fact I'll be getting phone calls or have been getting phone calls on players," Adams said. "Conversations every day. A lot of conversations. Absolutely, this is my job to make sure not only that I'm proactive but listen as well and [am] doing everything I can to move this thing forward."

Hall is listed at No. 4 on the latest TSN Trade Bait Board, with teammates Brandon Montour (No. 15), Eric Staal (No. 18) and Colin Miller (No. 20) also on the list.