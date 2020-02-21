Eichel on goal celebration vs. Leafs: 'Trying to defend our arena a little bit'

The Buffalo Sabres will place Zach Bogosian on unconditional waivers at Noon ET for contract termination after the veteran defenceman refused to report to the AHL's Rochester Americans, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Bogosian was suspended by the Sabres on Monday for his failure to report to the Americans after clearing waivers last week.

Dreger notes the Sabres tried to trade Bogosian and were willing to retain 50 per cent of his $5.143 million cap hit before making their decision Friday. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noted the Toronto Maple Leafs could have interest in Bogosian on the free-agent market if he clears unconditional waivers.

Prior to being waived, Bogosian had been a healthy scratch in each of the team's previous eight games. In 19 games this season, he has one goal and four assists, having missed the first 22 games of this year while recovering from his second hip surgery in three years.

Scheduled for unrestricted free agency in July, Bogosian carries a cap hit of $5.143 million for this season, the last of a seven-year deal signed with the Winnipeg Jets in 2013.

The 29-year-old has spent the last six seasons in Buffalo after coming over from the Jets in a trade involving Evander Kane.

Bogosian is a veteran of 636 NHL games and was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2008 draft.