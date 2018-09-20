Madison Bumgarner admits his future with the San Francisco Giants could be up in the air.

The 29-year-old lefty told the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman that he would like to remain with the team, but that decision isn't up to him.

“I’d like to be here,” Bumgarner said. “I guess it’s a little early to talk about finishing my career, but I’d like to be here my whole career. But that’s not 100 per cent in my control.”

Making his debut with the club in 2009 as a 19-year-old, Bumgarner is at the end of his current six-year, $35 million deal. He has a club option for $12 million next season that will assuredly be picked up, but it also makes the three-time World Series winner an attractive trade candidate. After the Giants lost some of their best young assets in deals for Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen - since traded to the New York Yankees - last offseason, the team could look to use Bumgarner to help restock the cupboards.

“I know there are a lot of different ways they can go with it,” Bumgarner said. “I don’t know anything more than you do. I’ll kind of see what happens and what their plans are.”

The native of Hickory, NC says that if an extension offer comes, he doesn't expect there to be any kind of extra compensation for him being relatively underpaid earlier in his career while helping the team win.

“I don’t think you can expect somebody to pay you more than they think you’re worth just because of something like that,” Bumgarner said. “At the same time, guys are looking to get paid what they think they’re worth compared to the market and how other players are getting paid."

With two scheduled starts left on the season, Bumgarner says that he hasn't even considered looking at them as potentially his last games as a Giant.

“I hadn’t really thought about it much,” Bumgarner said. “I don’t want to make decisions for them. I’m not looking at it that way. I’m a one-day-at-a-time kind of guy.”

Bumgarner is 6-6 on the year through 19 starts. He has a 3.14 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.224 over 117.2 innings pitched.