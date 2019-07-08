Burnley dipped into the transfer market on Monday, signing one player and preparing to bring back a familiar face.

The Clarets announced the signing of left-back Eric Pieters from Stoke City on a two-year deal and have brought in hometown striker Jay Rodriguez from West Brom for a medical ahead of a £10 million move.

Dutchman Pieters spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Amiens. The 30-year-old Pieters made 206 appearances with the Potters over six seasons.

✍️ We are delighted to formally confirm the signing of Erik Pieters on an initial two-year deal from @stokecity

Welcome to the club Erik. pic.twitter.com/3i2SuxdSvZ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 8, 2019

Internationally, Pieters was capped 18 times by the Oranje from 2010 to 2014.

A product of the Burnley academy, the 29-year-old Rodriguez spent the first five seasons of his senior career with the Clarets before a move to Southampton in 2012. After five seasons with Saints, he joined the Baggies in 2017, spending one season in the Premier League and last year in the Championship.His 22 goals were fifth-most in the league last season.

Rodriguez has one England cap.

The pair become the Clarets' first signings of the transfer window with defender Joel Senior expected to join the under-23 squad.

Sean Dyche's side opens up its preseason schedule on July 20 with a pair of split-squad matches against League Two sides Port Vale and Crewe Alexandra.

Their Premier League campaign kicks off on August 10 at home to Saints.