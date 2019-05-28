Aaron Sanchez left Monday's start against the Tampa Bay Rays after just three innings because of what the Blue Jays said was a right fingernail avulsion.

It's one of many injuries the right-hander has suffered to his pitching hand over the last few seasons and it's no secret it's hurting his chances of returning to his once dominant form.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, it's hurting the Blue Jays' chances in the trade market as well.

"When he’s healthy and he’s throwing well, he’s someone that would have a lot of value, but teams are just not going to pay the Blue Jays what he’s worth as long as they have concerns about whether or not he’s going to be able to pitch. I would assume as they move forward they’d love to keep him in the rotation because that’s where his value would be highest, but this problem keeps popping up," Olney said Tuesday on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto.

It's the second time in the last month Sanchez has been forced from a start, leaving with a blister in the fourth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox on May 17.

"Hopefully it's nothing too serious," Sanchez told reporters after the game. "Obviously it affected me today. I couldn't really grip the ball, but I don't think it's going to be anything big."

Sanchez said that he hopes he doesn't have to miss a start and added that he does not think he will land on the injured list.

“It might be because of the baseball. I hear that a lot from pitchers. They feel like that in the last three years from year to year the composition of the baseball changes,” Olney said.

“I know there are pitchers who believe it’s the root of the problem that we’re seeing with so many pitchers who are having blister and fingernail issues.”

According to Olney, MLB is not ready to allow pitchers to wear Band-Aids while on the mound in an effort to curb blister or fingernail problems that are becoming increasingly common around the league.

"You would love for Major League Baseball and for the Players Association to come up with some sort of solution that everyone can agree on so we don’t have really good, high-paid pitchers out of action because of a blister problem," Olney said.

Sanchez is 3-5 this season with an ERA of 3.75 but has pitched past the sixth inning just once in 12 starts.

The Jays will be back in action Tuesday night at Tropicana Field as they continue their series with the Rays.