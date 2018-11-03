When it comes to whether or not he will suit up in back-to-back games, embattled Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler says the decision is his.

"I let them know," Butler said following Friday night's 116-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors. "They don't know how my body feels. So if I'm nicked up, then you can count on that. I don't know. We'll see how it goes. I don't know what we plan on doing tomorrow. Obviously, I got to get some treatment along with a lot of other guys. But we'll see whenever Sunday and Monday gets here."

Butler, 29, can opt out of the final year of his five-year, $93 million deal signed with Chicago Bulls in 2015 and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He requested a trade from the T-Wolves last month and the club attempted to accommodate it, but balked at every offer for the player thus far.

He sat out Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs citing general soreness and the T-Wolves are now set for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday before taking on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Butler insists that the extenuating circumstance surrounding his future aren't at all influencing the way he plays this season.

"I'm not worried about no deal," Butler said. "Injury or not, I got to take care of myself. I realize they have a job to do as an organization; I have one to do as a player. But if I'm not in the right with my body to go out there and do it, I don't want to get hurt. I've been hurt almost every year now, so we're going to take things with caution."

The Houston native bristled at a reporter's suggestion that the interest in his status is directly related to the uncertainty about his future with the T-Wolves.

"I know it's true," Butler said of the inference. "So stop asking me questions about if I'm going to sit out or not. If I'm going to sit out, you probably won't talk to me on the day I sit out; but if I do, then I do and you can create a story around it with a lot of made-up stuff like y'all normally do."

Through seven games this season, Butler is averaging 22.3 points on .491 shooting, 5.0 rebounds and a league-leading 2.6 steals in 34.0 minutes a night.