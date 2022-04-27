After appearing to be primed for a sweep, the Toronto Raptors have turned things around and find themselves right back in their series with the Philadelphia 76ers. With Game 6 set to go down on Thursday night, TSN takes a look at the numbers behind Toronto's improbable comeback attempt.

Six

Over the past 20 seasons, only six teams that have fallen behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven series have forced a Game 6.



Forced Game 6 after trailing 3-0 Season Team Round - Opponent 2015 Milwaukee Bucks 1st round vs. Chicago Bulls 2013 Boston Celtics 1st round vs. New York Knicks 2013 Houston Rockets 1st round vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 2010 Orlando Magic Conference Finals vs. Boston Celtics 2007 Chicago Bulls Conference Semis vs. Detroit Pistons 2003 Portland Trail Blazers* 1st Round vs. Dallas Mavericks *Only team to force Game 7 The 2003 Portland Trail Blazers were the are only team is the past 20 years to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in a series. Led by Rasheed Wallace and veteran Scottie Pippen, the Blazers rattled off three straight victories against Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash and the Dallas Mavericks. The comeback feel short in Game 7 as the Mavs took the deciding game 107-95 at home. The Raptors are 2-1 all-time at home in Game 6, with the wins coming in 2019 against the Bucks and in 2007 against the New Jersey Nets. The loss came in 2016 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

14 Of the 146 teams to go down 3-0 in NBA playoff history, 14 have forced a Game 6, with the Raptors being the 14th team to accomplish the feat. Only three teams have forced a Game 7: The 2003 Trail Blazers, the New York Knicks in the 1951 NBA Finals against the Rochester Royals, and the 1994 Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semis against the Denver Nuggets. No team has successfully come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the series. Teams are 143-0 all-time in best-of-seven series' when taking a 3-0 lead.

21 seconds The Raptors have trailed for just 21 seconds combined in their victories is Games 4 and 5. Since the start of Game 3, the 76ers have only led for 10 of a possible 149 minutes.

27.5 Points Pascal Siakam has averaged 27.5 points in Games 4 and 5 while shooting 55 per cent. After much criticism following a poor performance in Game 3, where he failed to score in the second half and overtime, Siakam has led the charge for the Raptors, leading the team in scoring while adding 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in just over 43 minutes per game.



98.4 - Toronto's defensive rating in Games 4 and 5

The Raptors have clamped down defensively in their two wins, holding the 76ers to under 100 points in Game 5, the first time they've failed to reach the century mark since March 31. Over that span, Philadelphia has averaged 117.1 points per game with an 8-3 record. All three losses have come against the Raptors, with one coming in their final regular-season meeting on Apr. 5, a 119-114 win for Toronto.

What defensive adjustments have helped the Raps turn things around? After a terrific defensive performance that held the 76ers to 88 points on 38 percent shooting, Jack Armstrong joins SportsCentre to discuss what defensive adjustments have been working for the Raptors and why they need to continue to attack Joel Embiid.

7

The number of times Doc Rivers has lost a close-out game in his past eight tries. The veteran coach has 31 potential losses in potential close-out games, the most in NBA history.

Thirteen NBA teams have come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series. Sixers' head coach Doc Rivers has blown three of those 3-1 leads, one in 2003 with the Orlando Magic, and two while coach of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015 and 2020. He is the only coach in NBA history who has blown three 3-1 leads and holds the NBA record for most blown playoff series leads with nine.

History is not on Rivers' side if the Raptors force a Game 7, as Rivers has lost Game 7 at home four times in his career, five if you include a designation as "home team" in the NBA playoff bubble in 2020.