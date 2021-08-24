By the Numbers: The Big “O’s”

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a historically bad losing streak.

The Orioles are just three losses shy of tying an American League record, having dropped 18 consecutive games.

The losing streak is the second-longest by any team in Wild Card era (since 1994), behind only the Kansas City Royals’ 19-game losing streak in 2005.

The Orioles will look to put an end to their losing ways Tuesday night when they host the Los Angeles Angels.

Here are some numbers to put the skid into perspective:

8.18

Orioles pitchers have given up an average of 8.18 earned runs per game over the past 18 games.

The worst game of this stretch came on Aug. 14, when the Boston Red Sox tagged six different Baltimore pitchers for 17 hits and scoring 16 runs (all earned) in a 16-2 drubbing.

In the past 18 games, Orioles’ pitchers have given up fewer than five runs in a game just twice.

.307

Teams have a batting average of .307 against Baltimore since Aug. 3.

That number is a full .65 points higher than the league average over the course of this season.

No team in the league is hitting higher than .268 this season, with the Houston Astros leading the way.

.148

Despite Baltimore hitting .239 as a team over the losing streak, the team is struggling when it matters most.

The Orioles are hitting just .148 with runners in scoring position and have stranded 114 runners on base.

23-69

After opening the season with a sweep of the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles were able to tread water and found themselves at 15-16 on May 5.

However, a 14-game losing streak to end the month of May would derail them and the team has gone 23-69 since being one-game below .500 on May 5.