Durant could still be in line for Game 5 return, Klay's defence could be limited

It was no secret the Golden State Warriors missed Klay Thompson in Game 3. The Warriors didn’t look the same as the Raptors cruised to a 123-109 win despite 47 points from Steph Curry. However, Toronto won’t be able to get used to life without Thompson as the five-time All-Star is expected to make his return from a hamstring injury Friday night.

Thompson’s streak of 120 consecutive playoff games played was snapped after missing Game 3 and his impact in the first two games was undeniable. He’s averaged 23.0 points per game on 53 per cent shooting and 58 per cent from beyond the arc. He’s been able to knock down contested shots, something the rest of the Warriors haven’t been able to do this series.

Thompson is shooting 46 per cent on contested shots (56 per cent from three) compared to the rest of the team at just 26 per cent from the field and 21 per cent from three. Without Thompson in Game 3, Golden State shot just 33 per cent from deep, their second worst showing over the last three NBA Finals. Shaun Livingston, who replaced Thompson in the starting lineup, didn’t even attempt a three-pointer. While Golden State struggled, the Raptors excelled, converting on 44.7 per cent of their attempts (17-of-38).

It’s clear the Warriors missed Thompson’s shooting. But did they miss his defence? Conventional wisdom says so considering he was named to the league’s All-Defensive Second Team this season, but he hasn’t made the same type of impact during the Finals.

According to NBA Advanced Stats the Warriors have allowed 115.6 points per 100 possessions with Thompson on the court this series compared to 115.9 with him off it. As a primary defender, Thompson has allowed opponents to shoot 9-of-17 on him (53 per cent) this series including 4-of-6 from three-point range.

For the Warriors to truly benefit from the 29-year-old’s return, he’s going to have to be better on the defensive end because the Raptors’ offence has been on fire. Toronto is averaging 115.0 points per game this series. Only six teams over the last 50 seasons have averaged 115-plus in the NBA Finals.

Historically good Finals offences Team Year PPG Championship? Golden State Warriors 2016-17 121.6 Yes Los Angeles Lakers 1983-84 117.4 No Golden State Warriors 2017-18 116.0 Yes Los Angeles Lakers 1984-85 115.8 Yes Los Angeles Lakers 1986-87 115.2 Yes Boston Celtics 1983-84 115.1 Yes Toronto Raptors 2018-19 115.0 ?

Kawhi Leonard (29.0 PPG) and Pascal Siakam (20.7 PPG) are leading the way for Toronto, but it’s been a balanced effort that’s given them a 2-1 series lead. Toronto has six players averaging double figures through three games. Only four teams have seen that many players average at least 10 points per game in the NBA Finals over the last 35 years according to Elias.

If they continue getting that balanced effort, the Raps have a good shot in Game 4. What would a win mean? Well, a lot.

Teams are 1-33 all-time when falling behind 3-1 in the NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the only team in history to overcome such a deficit and they did it against these same Warriors in 2016.

Other notes

- Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points in Game 3 which was his 13th game this postseason with at least 30 points. He’s the fifth player ever in a single playoffs to do that over the past 20 seasons, joining Kobe Bryant (15 in 2009, 14 in 2012), Allen Iverson (14 in 2001), LeBron James (14 in 2017, 13 in 2012) and Shaquille O’Neal (13 in 2000).

- Kyle Lowry has drawn 16 charges this postseason, twice more than any other player.

- Fred VanVleet is 20-of-35 (57 per cent) from three-point range over his last six games. In his first 15 this postseason he was 8-of-41 (20 per cent).

- No team has won three straight games at Oracle Arena since Steve Kerr became head coach in 2014. Toronto looks to become the first as they’re 2-0 in Oakland this season.

- With Kevin Durant out for Game 4, it will mark his ninth consecutive game he has missed. Golden State won their first five games without the former MVP this postseason but have dropped two of their last three.