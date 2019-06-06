Toronto Raptors fans had been waiting for Danny Green to make his mark in the NBA Playoffs. After struggling against the Milwaukee Bucks, the former NBA Champion seems to have found his shooting touch in the Finals, punctuated by his Game 3 performance.

Green finished Wednesday’s 123-109 win over the Golden State Warriors with 18 points, all on three-pointers. He was 6-10 from beyond the arc, improving his three-point shooting percentage in the Finals to .500.

Green’s improved shooting maybe shouldn’t have come as a surprise, he’s one of the best three-point shooters in NBA Finals history. The 31-year-old has 47 career three-pointers in the Finals, ninth most all-time, and he’s the only player to shoot 50 per cent or better (.520 shooting percentage) in Finals history, minimum 50 attempts.

Green’s big Game 3 was part of a bigger dominant performance by the Raptors starters. The starting five of Green, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol scored 106 points in Game 3, the most in any playoff game in franchise history. It was also just the seventh time when starters first appeared on the box score in 1971 that all five starters scored more than 15 points in an NBA Finals game.

The Raptors also became the third team in NBA Finals history to shoot at least 50 per cent from the field, 40 per cent from three-point range, and 90 per cent from the line in a single game. The previous two teams, the 2017 Golden State Warriors and 1986 Boston Celtics, went on to win the title that year.

Closing out the Warriors isn’t going to be easy, however. Aside from the potential returns of stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors have been in this position before and prevailed. Golden State trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-1 in the 2015 NBA Finals before winning three straight games to take the first of their three recent championships. And the Warriors are 7-1 in games where they trailed in the series under head coach Steve Kerr. They’ve won four straight in that instance including, of course, their 109-104 win over the Raptors in Game 2.

