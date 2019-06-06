2h ago
By the Numbers: Green’s shooting and the Raptors’ starters dominance
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors fans had been waiting for Danny Green to make his mark in the NBA Playoffs. After struggling against the Milwaukee Bucks, the former NBA Champion seems to have found his shooting touch in the Finals, punctuated by his Game 3 performance.
Green finished Wednesday’s 123-109 win over the Golden State Warriors with 18 points, all on three-pointers. He was 6-10 from beyond the arc, improving his three-point shooting percentage in the Finals to .500.
Green’s improved shooting maybe shouldn’t have come as a surprise, he’s one of the best three-point shooters in NBA Finals history. The 31-year-old has 47 career three-pointers in the Finals, ninth most all-time, and he’s the only player to shoot 50 per cent or better (.520 shooting percentage) in Finals history, minimum 50 attempts.
Green’s big Game 3 was part of a bigger dominant performance by the Raptors starters. The starting five of Green, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol scored 106 points in Game 3, the most in any playoff game in franchise history. It was also just the seventh time when starters first appeared on the box score in 1971 that all five starters scored more than 15 points in an NBA Finals game.
The Raptors also became the third team in NBA Finals history to shoot at least 50 per cent from the field, 40 per cent from three-point range, and 90 per cent from the line in a single game. The previous two teams, the 2017 Golden State Warriors and 1986 Boston Celtics, went on to win the title that year.
Closing out the Warriors isn’t going to be easy, however. Aside from the potential returns of stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors have been in this position before and prevailed. Golden State trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-1 in the 2015 NBA Finals before winning three straight games to take the first of their three recent championships. And the Warriors are 7-1 in games where they trailed in the series under head coach Steve Kerr. They’ve won four straight in that instance including, of course, their 109-104 win over the Raptors in Game 2.
Other notes:
- Kawhi Leonard recorded his 5th 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game this postseason, already the most in Raptors playoff history for an entire career.
- Leonard's 13 30-point playoff games are already one shy of matching DeMar DeRozan (14) for most in Raptors history for a career.
- Marc Gasol scored 17 points in Game 3. The Raptors are 5-0 this postseason when Gasol scores at least 15 points in game, including 2-0 in this series.
- Over his last 6 games, Fred VanVleet is 20-35 (57%) on 3-pointers. In his first 15 games this postseason, he shot 8-41 from beyond the arc (20%).Stephen Curry scored 47 points in Game 3, his most in a playoff game in his career. However, Curry became the third player in Finals history to score 45+ points in a loss (LeBron James and Jerry West are the first two).
- Game 3 was the first playoff game Klay Thompson had missed in his career. His streak of 120 straight postseason games was the third-longest among active players, trailing only LeBron James and Tony Parker.
- Game 3 was a rare home double-digit loss for the Warriors under Steve Kerr. The 14-point loss was the 2nd-worst home loss in the playoffs under Kerr. Golden State lost Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals by 15 points.
- The Warriors have lost at home three times this postseason, tied for their most in a single playoff year under Kerr. They also lost three times at Oracle Arena in 2016.
- The Raptors improved to 5-4 on the road this postseason (9-3 at home). Toronto will look to win three straight road playoff games for the second time in franchise history. The Raptors did this in 2001.
- Toronto will also look to do something in Game 4 no other team has done. Including the regular season and playoffs, no team has won 3 straight games against the Warriors at Oracle Arena since Kerr became head coach.