This year’s Calgary Flames are the first team to feature four different players with 50 or more points within their first 45 games of a season since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins quartet of Ron Francis, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Tomas Sandstrom.

Leading the Flames in scoring is Johnny Gaudreau. With 64 points (26 goals, 38 assists) in 44 games this season, Gaudreau is already the third-leading point-getter from the 2011 draft class, despite being drafted in the fourth round (104th overall). He is four goals away from his career high (30 in 2015-16) and needs 21 points to break his career high in points (84 points in 80 games last year).

Gaudreau became the ninth different player in franchise history to score 26 or more goals through the first 44 team games in a season and the first since Jarome Iginla in 2007-08 (32 goals, 28 assists for 60 points). He extended his goal streak to five games (seven goals, six assists for 13 points), the longest active run in the NHL. His career high for longest goal streak is six games, a mark he set from Nov. 7-20, 2017.

Behind Gaudreau on the scoring list is Sean Monahan with 54 points (23 goals, 31 assists) in 44 games. Now in his sixth NHL season, Monahan is 10 points away from breaking his career high in points (64). The sixth-overall pick from 2013 is leading the team in power-play goals with nine and has just six penalty minutes this season.

Acquired in a summer blockbuster trade from the Carolina Hurricanes alongside Noah Hanifin in exchange for Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox, Elias Lindholm has had a breakout season since coming to Calgary.

With 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 44 games, Lindholm has already broken his previous career highs in points (45) and goals (17) that he had in Carolina. Taken fifth overall in 2013 (one spot before Monahan), Lindholm has five game-winning goals for the Flames.

Joining the quartet is the youngest forward of the bunch, Matthew Tkachuk. The notorious agitator has 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 44 games. The third-year forward has already broken his career high in points (49). The sixth-overall pick in 2016, Tkachuk leads the team in power-play points with 19 and is second on the team in penalty minutes with 43.

All four players are currently sporting career highs in shooting percentage. Lindholm leads the pack with 18.3, followed closely by Tkachuk at 18.1. Gaudreau is shooting at 17.9, with Monahan at 16.4.

The Flames are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the highest number of 20-goal scorers (three) in their lineup. The quartet has 88 of the 157 goals the Flames have scored, which is approximately 56 per cent of the Flames’ offence. The rest of the roster has 69 goals combined.

Since Nov. 17, the Flames are 17-5-3, the fourth best record in NHL in that span. Their 157 goals lead the Western Conference, which puts them second in the league behind Tampa Bay, who leads with 173.