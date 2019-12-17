Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews came into the NHL hyped as two of the best prospects to come through USA Hockey. Both players made waves playing for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). Eichel was drafted second overall behind Connor McDavid by the Buffalo Sabres in 2015, while Matthews was the top pick in 2016 by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Now in their fourth and fifth NHL seasons respectively, Matthews and Eichel produced immediately upon debuting in the NHL. Matthews scored 40 goals as a rookie and won the Calder Trophy. Eichel had 56 points in 81 games in his first season and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

Through 246 career games played, Eichel and Matthews have posted 225 and 239 points respectively. Matthews dominates in terms of goal production, with 130 goals compared to Eichel’s 87. Eichel has the edge in assists, 138 to 109. Eichel also has more power-play points with 77 to Matthews’ 64.

Eichel vs. Matthews Through 246 games played Eichel Matthews Goals 87 130 Assists 138 109 Points 225 239 Power play points 77 64 Game winning goals 14 20 TOI per game 19:46 18:19

Eichel has seen the ice more than Matthews, with his career median for ice time sitting at an average of 19:46 per game, compared to Matthews’ 18:19. Eichel’s average ice time has jumped up to 21:43 this season under new head coach Ralph Krueger, while Matthews has also seen an uptick in ice time this season at 19:48.

The Sabres' centre has been the more productive player between the two in 2019-20. In 34 games this season, Eichel has 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points. In the same number of games, Matthews has 19 goals, 15 assists and 34 points.

Eichel’s shooting percentage has ballooned to a career-high 18.7 per cent, eight points higher than his career average. Matthews is shooting at 15.3 percent, the second best rate of his career (highest is 18.2 per cent). In terms of points per game, Matthews is producing at a point per game pace, with Eichel jumping ahead at 1.41 PPG.

Team success has eluded both players so far early in their careers. Eichel has yet to skate in a NHL playoff game, with the Sabres missing the postseason eight years in a row. He was named captain of the Sabres on Oct. 3, 2018. Matthews has made the playoffs every year with the Leafs, but the team hasn’t made it past the first round.

Overall in their careers, Matthews has been the better goal scorer between the two, while Eichel piles up the assists. Matthews was the more productive player prior to this season, but Eichel is in the midst of a breakout year with Buffalo as he sits tied for fifth in NHL scoring alongside Boston’s David Pastrnak.

Matthews has been good this season, but Eichel has been even better.