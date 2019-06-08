With no surprise, it was Kawhi Leonard who led the charge, yet again, for the Toronto Raptors in Game 4. Leonard posted 36 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in the Raptors’ 105-92 win over the Golden State Warriors to give the Toronto a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

Leonard’s stat line was quite remarkable, as it was the fourth time in playoff history where a player has put up at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. The 27-year-old forward has now recorded 30 or more points in 14 games this postseason.

Leonard went 9-for-9 from the free throw line in Game 4, which gives him the fifth most free throws (177) made in a single postseason. Leonard has made 45 of his 48 free throw attempts in the NBA Finals.

Another of Kawhi Leonard's many strengths on the court is free throw shooting, especially in the 2019 #NBAPlayoffs as his 9-for-9 outing for the @Raptors in Gm4 on Friday moved him to 5th

As big as Danny Green was in Game 3, he was not the same three-point marksman in Game 4. Green shot just 1-for-8 from the field and made one triple on his seven attempts from beyond the arc. However, Green’s lone three-pointer in Game 4 ties him for the seventh most triples (48) made in NBA Finals history.

The Raptors started this game a lot slower than their other three NBA Finals matchups. Toronto converted on just five of their 20 open looks in the first half. The script changed in the second half as the Raptors went 12-for-16 on uncontested shots.

The Raptors failed to convert on their open looks in the 1st half, but the shots started to fall after halftime.



The Raptors failed to convert on their open looks in the 1st half, but the shots started to fall after halftime. They shot 12-16 on uncontested field goals in the 2nd half after shooting just 5-20 in the 1st half.

Leonard went to work early as he scored 14 of the Raptors' 17 points in the first quarter. This was the first game in the NBA Finals where the Raptors did not score over 20 points in the first quarter.

The Golden State Warriors are now 0-6 when they score under 100 points in the Finals under head coach Steve Kerr. After a 47-point performance in Game 3, Steph Curry was just 2-for-9 from beyond the arc as he finished with 27 points in 43 minutes. This is the first time the Warriors have ever lost four home games in the same postseason.

The Warriors have not played an elimination game since last postseason where they beat the Houston Rockets in back-to-back games in the Western Conference Finals. The last time the Warriors lost an elimination game was in the 2015-16 NBA Finals at the hands of the LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They also became the only team ever to rebound from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals, something these same Warriors are looking to do now.