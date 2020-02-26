Connor McDavid has a goal and five assists in the two games since returning from his quad injury, pushing him right back into the NHL’s scoring race. McDavid’s 87 points on the season are only one behind David Pastrnak’s 88 for second and 12 behind teammate Leon Draisaitl’s 99 points for first.

“It’s great having him back," the Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said after McDavid’s first game back. "You see the plays he makes and he’s just so dangerous every time he touches the puck, and every team knows that. I mean, it’s no secret, and he still goes in and does it every night. For him to play like that in his first game back, it’s more than impressive.”

McDavid now has 19 games left in the season to surpass Pastrnak and give the Oilers the top two scorers on the season. That should be ample time considering the teammates are first and second in average scoring, with Draisaitl putting up 1.57 points per game and McDavid scoring 1.53. Pastrnak is averaging 1.38 points per game and the Bruins have played one more game than the Oilers. McDavid is projected to record five more points than Pastrnak over the course of the remainder of the season.

2019-20 NHL Scoring Leaders Player Games Goals Assists Points PPG Leon Draisaitl 63 37 62 99 1.57 David Pastrnak 64 45 43 88 1.38 Connor McDavid 57 31 56 87 1.53 Artemi Panarin 61 32 53 85 1.39 Nathan MacKinnon 61 33 51 84 1.38

Should the two finish first and second this season, it would be the first time teammates led the scoring race since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, when Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning were tops with 60 and 57 points respectively in a 48-game season.

While Draisaitl and McDavid may be the most dynamic duo this season, they aren’t the only set of teammates featured prominently on the scoring list. Pastrnak, currently second with 88 points, is joined by teammate Brad Marchand in the Top 10, with Marchand sitting sixth with 79 points.

The Lightning also have two high scorers this season in the aforementioned Stamkos (14th with 66 points) now teamed up with Nikita Kucherov (10th with 76 points).

2019-20 NHL Dynamic Duos Player Goals Assists Points Combined Leon Draisaitl 37 62 99 187 Connor McDavid 31 56 87 David Pastrnak 45 43 88 167 Brad Marchand 25 54 79 Nikita Kucherov 30 46 76 142 Steven Stamkos 29 37 66 Jonathan Huberdeau 22 55 77 139 Aleksander Barkov 20 42 62 Auston Matthews 43 31 74 136 Mitch Marner 15 47 62 Mark Scheifele 27 41 68 132 Kyle Connor 31 33 64

The Florida Panthers (Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov), Toronto Maple Leafs (Auston Mathews and Mitch Marner), and Winnipeg Jets (Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor) also have some impressive scoring duos this season.

And if we're taking it one step further, it was the Pittsburgh Penguins two seasons ago that finished with three players – Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Phil Kessell – all finishing in the Top 10 in scoring.