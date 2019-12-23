Coming off their first NBA championship in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors will also be playing in their first Christmas Day game in team history.

The Raptors kick off the renowned Christmas Day slate of action at home, hosting the division rival Boston Celtics. Christmas Day features four other games on the hardcourt, including the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets vs. the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, and the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets.

It’s the Raptors’ debut and also all-star guard Kyle Lowry’s debut on Christmas Day. Lowry is one of three NBA All-Stars to be making their Christmas Day debut this year, along with the Celtics’ Kemba Walker and the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic.

The big day of hoops will also feature four NBA MVPs in James Harden and Russell Westbrook of the Rockets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and LeBron James of the Lakers.

For James, Christmas Day games are certainly nothing new, but this year’s all-L.A. matchup against the Clippers could be extra special for the 34-year-old.

James is set to play his 14th Christmas Day game in his 17th NBA season. This year he’ll move into second place on the all-time appearance list, just two games behind former Laker Kobe Bryant’s record of 16.

James is also third on the career Christmas Day scoring list with 338 points. He is 39 points away from second place (Oscar Robertson with 377) and 57 points away from first place (Bryant with 395).

James can also match former teammate Dwyane Wade’s record 10 victories on Christmas Day if the Lakers can beat the Clippers.

