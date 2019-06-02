By the Numbers: Raptors have had upper-hand on Warriors this season

The Toronto Raptors are the only team the Golden State Warriors haven’t beat this season.

Taking both regular-season matches and Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Raptors have had the upper-hand over the two-time defending NBA champions this season.

Heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals, teams that take a 2-0 series lead are 30-4 all-time. The last team to come back from down 2-0 are the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers against the Warriors.

Game 1 against the Raptors was the first time the Warriors have lost the opening game of the NBA Finals since their run began in 2014-15. In that same time period, the Warriors have lost Game 2 just once, which also came in 2014-15.

Holding the Warriors to 44 per cent shooting in Game 1, the Raptors are 11-3 when holding their opponent to under 45 percent shooting in the postseason. The Raptors' 41.8 percent opponent field goal percentage is the lowest since the Warriors held opponents to 41.7 percent shooting during their 2015 run to the title.

After the loss in Game 1, the Warriors are now 34-5 over the last three seasons (including playoffs) in games that Steph Curry plays and Kevin Durant does not. Game 1 was the first such loss for Golden State since Feb. 28 against the Orlando Magic.

Over the five years the Warriors have gone to the Finals, Pascal Siakam’s 14 for 17 (82.4) was the best shooting game against Golden State on at least 15 field goal attempts. 838 times a player has taken over 15 shots against Golden State with Siakam being the most successful.

With 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green as his defender in Game 1, Siakam scored 16 of his 32 points, including 18 in the paint. He is the first player to score at least 30 points on 80 percent shooting or better in an NBA Finals game since Shaquille O'Neal in 2004.

On the defensive end for the Raptors, Curry scored just two points on 29 possessions with Fred VanVleet defending him and in two games this season, six points on 68 possessions.

The Warriors averaged 77.1 points per 100 possessions with VanVleet defending Curry and 134 when any other Raptors player tried to defend him.