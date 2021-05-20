Retired New York Yankees lefty C.C. Sabathia says that baseball has passed Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa by and the 76-year-old La Russa has no business managing the team in 2021.

Sabathia sounded off on his R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco in the aftermath of the Yermin Mercedes situation with the team.

"Tony La Russa is out of touch with the game, cuz," Sabathia said. "He should not be managing one of the best teams in the American League, period."

“𝙃𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙛%*#% 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢.” @CC_Sabathia didn’t mince words with @RyanRuocco on Tony La Russa and the unwritten rules of baseball. TUNE IN!!! New episode available now: https://t.co/kOpnCWxzKM 🎙 pic.twitter.com/tKnJhnEUCr — R2C2 (@R2C2) May 20, 2021

During Monday night's blowout win over the Minnesota Twins, rookie Mercedes swung on a 47 miles-per-hour pitch from position player Willians Astudillo, who had come in to pitch, on a 3-0 count and hit a ninth-inning home run in a game that was already 15-4.

La Russa went on to chastise the 28-year-old Mercedes for breaking baseball's "unwritten rules," calling it "a big mistake."

"He made a mistake," La Russa said. "There will be a consequence he has to endure here within our family."

La Russa's reaction made Sabathia incredulous.

"If you go put a f------ position player in there to pitch, guess what – if he’s going to lob s---over the plate, we’re gonna f------ tee off," Sabathia said. "Put a 10-run [mercy] rule up there, cuz. If y’all don’t wanna see people get embarrassed and you don’t wanna see position players pitch and people swing on 3-0 counts and all that s---, then make it a 10-run rule so the f------ game will be over and you don’t have these stupid-ass unwritten rules.

Publicly, Mercedes was backed up by teammates Tim Anderson and Lance Lynn. Anderson posted a message of support on Instagram, while veteran starter Lynn scoffed at the unwritten rules.

"If a position player is on the mound, there are no rules," Lynn said. "Let's get the damn game over with. And if you have a problem with whatever happened, then put a pitcher out there."

In the seventh inning of Tuesday night's game, Twins reliever Tyler Duffey threw behind Mercedes with the first pitch of his at-bat and was ejected along with manager Rocco Baldelli.

After the game, La Russa defended the Twins' right to throw at his own player.

"I wasn't that suspicious," La Russa said of Duffey's pitch. "I'm suspicious when someone throws at someone's head. I didn't have a problem with how the Twins handled that."

Sabathia lambasted La Russa for failing to stick up for Mercedes.

"You’ve got a rookie that’s basically been carrying your f------ team these first f------ six weeks of the season," Sabathia said. "This guy’s been f------ carrying you and you don’t have a problem with these weird-ass Minnesota Twins throwing behind one of your biggest hitters? That’s just f------ stupid. That’s stupid, period. I’m sorry, this s--- is terrible. He shouldn’t be f------ managing that team and if you’re not going to step up and have your player’s back, then what’s the point of being the f------ manager of the White Sox? S--- is stupid as f---, sorry."

Sabathia, who retired in 2019 after 19 years in the majors, saved some of his ire for the Twins and their decision to throw at Mercedes.

"I was re-pissed off [Tuesday] when Duffey’s weird ass threw behind him," Sabathia said. "But I was just as mad as when I heard La Russa. I love Rocco Baldelli, but you can’t go out and argue that, cuz. You guys look f------- stupid. You were losing 15-4, cuz. Don’t put a f------ position player in to pitch if you don’t want guys teeing off. Like get the f--- out of here. That shit was stupid. And even the Twins getting mad, cuz – play better! You guys f------ suck. You’re 13 games under .500. You’re supposed to be the best f------ team in the [American League] Central. You suck. Sorry. Y’all was losing 15 to f------ 4. Like man, get over it. That s--- is dumb."

The AL Cy Young Award winner in 2007 and a six-time All-Star, Sabathia compiled a 251-161 career mark with the Yankees, Cleveland and the Milwaukee Brewers.