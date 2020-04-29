Caddies feeling the pinch during pandemic Being in one place for so long is unusual for everyone associated with life on the travelling road show that is the PGA Tour, Bob Weeks writes.

During most regular years, Julien Trudeau might be home a week or two at a time. He’s also there for four or five weeks around December. But otherwise, he’s a road warrior.

That’s why having five weeks off at what would usually be the height of the PGA Tour season seems so strange.

“It’s a weird feeling,” said the PGA Tour caddie. “It’s such a strange time. We’re not used to this.”

Trudeau, from Saint-Lambert, Que., is one of a number of Canadians plying their trade by carrying clubs. He’s been working for Adam Long for the past year, but right now he’s at home in Kentucky with his wife, Mallory, and 15-month-old daughter Madeleine.

Spending time with the family is a major benefit of the self-isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But being in one place for so long is unusual for everyone associated with life on the travelling road show that is the PGA Tour.

“Usually, after about two weeks at home I get the itch to get back out there,” he said. “That’s just what you’re used to. This is a different time.”

The other reason Trudeau wants to get back to work is to get paid. Caddies are no different than a lot of people in these difficult times – they’re out of work.

Trudeau is lucky in that Long has had a successful season so far, with a runner-up finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November and seven top-25 finishes in 15 starts. The better the golfer plays, the more a caddie earns.

But Trudeau has still applied for unemployment pay, a long process in the state of Kentucky that has yet to produce any cheques.

Most caddies have been getting help from a variety of areas. A good number have received a stipend from the PGA Tour from a partial mid-season distribution of an endorsement program. Caddies in serious financial hardship are able to make a request for funds from the Caddie Benevolent Fund, also run by the tour.

As well, many players who have long-standing relationships with their caddies are providing various levels of assistance.

Caddies tend to be frugal by the nature of their jobs, so most have some savings. That’s a lesson Mike Darby learned in the early days of his caddie career.

Darby, who resides in Vancouver, found himself broke after failing to land a steady job when he first went out on tour. He ended up back living in a barn on his parents’ property, without enough money to buy a Christmas present for his then-girlfriend and in a deep mental funk.

These days, he’s better prepared – both financially and mentally.

“I’m not panicking,” he said. “I’ve managed to save money and I’m pretty thrifty with my spending.”

In fact, Darby, who caddies for Jim Herman, sees the downtime as a great opportunity.

He’s been learning all about the financial market and personal finance in general, something that’s always intrigued him. It’s part of a daily routine he’s set up for himself to ensure he takes full advantage of the time at home.

“I’ve managed to stay on a pretty solid routine,” said Darby, his voice flush with enthusiasm. “I get up at 5:30 in the morning and try to boost my education, try to better myself.”

He diligently goes through a daily fitness routine with his wife and also spends time with his three-year-old son Palmer, who just learned to ride a tricycle.

“I’m usually gone half the year, so this family time is a huge bonus,” he said.

Darby isn’t eligible for Employment Insurance benefits since he earns his living, for the most part, in the United States. He was looking into the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but has not applied.

For both Trudeau and Darby, the planned return of the PGA Tour in June would be welcome. But it would come with a lot of questions on just what changes would come with the job.

“Are we going to be wearing gloves or masks?” asked Trudeau. “Will we be touching the flags? Are we ever going to shake hands again?”

For Darby, the bigger question is whether he’ll be able to get to the first event, scheduled for Fort Worth, Texas, starting June 11.

“I’m not sure about crossing the border or if there will even be flights,” he said. “I’m also not sure about my medical insurance at a time like this.”

The answers to those questions will no doubt come as the PGA Tour flushes out what a tournament will look like in the COVID-19 pandemic era. For now, the caddies, just like the players who employ them, are counting down the days until play resumes.

“I just hope we’re all in Fort Worth in six weeks,” summed up Trudeau.