DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 as the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday.

Cameron Payne added 19 points for Phoenix, which has won six of seven. The Suns had six players in double figures.

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points before being ejected in the third quarter.

Cory Joseph also scored 21 for Detroit, which is 5-4 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games.

Phoenix built a 64-54 halftime lead behind 21 points from Booker, and JaVale McGee scored eight points in the first three minutes of the third to move the margin to 15.

It was 79-60 when the Pistons switched to a zone defense, but Jae Crowder promptly hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep Phoenix comfortably ahead.

After Booker blew through the Pistons defense for a dunk, Cunningham answered with a reverse dunk at the other end to make it 89-69. Cunningham pointed at Booker after the play and was called for his second technical foul of the game, ending his night.

Suns forward DeAndre Ayton left the game in the first quarter with a sprained ankle.

TIP INS

Suns: Thanks to technicals and a flagrant foul, the Suns had a pair of five-point possessions, including one in their third-quarter surge.

Pistons: All four of Detroit's losses since New Year's Day have been by at least 27 points. ... Josh Jackson was ejected in the fourth quarter for picking up his second technical foul.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit San Antonio on Monday.

Pistons: Visit Golden State on Tuesday.

