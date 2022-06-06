Cale Makar jumpstarted the Avalanche offence, scoring under four minutes into the contest to give Colorado a 1-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after the first period of Game 4.

Makar opened the scoring for the Avalanche on the power play, floating a wrist shot past a screened Mike Smith to give Colorado the lead at 3:46 of the period. It was Makar's second goal of the series and fifth of the playoffs.

The Oilers are without forward Evander Kane, who is serving a one-game suspension for boarding Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri in Game 3.

The Avalanche lead 3-0 in the series and are looking to book their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory.