Naylor: Manitoba hub city bid could be all for naught without a new CBA

Calgary also submitted a bid to host the CFL hub ahead of the league's deadline last week, bring the league's total to three, TSN Football Insider David Naylor reports.

The @CFL Hub City bid process closed last Friday. The league received bids from three cities — Winnipeg, Regina and Calgary. No Ontario bid. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 21, 2020

Winnipeg and Regina made their interest public on Monday, with Manitoba premier Brian Pallister offering $2.5 million to help Winnipeg act as hub city if the season is able to get underway at some point.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders referred to their bid as "competitive" in a release on Monday.

Naylor added that its believed players entering the hub from the United States will have to be tested before crossing the border.