2h ago
Calgary among three hub city bids to CFL
Calgary also submitted a bid to host the CFL hub ahead of the league's deadline last week, bring the league's total to three, TSN Football Insider David Naylor reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg and Regina made their interest public on Monday, with Manitoba premier Brian Pallister offering $2.5 million to help Winnipeg act as hub city if the season is able to get underway at some point.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders referred to their bid as "competitive" in a release on Monday.
Naylor added that its believed players entering the hub from the United States will have to be tested before crossing the border.