The Saskatchewan Roughriders have let the CFL know of their interest to act as a hub city if a 2020 season is played.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted a competitive bid for consideration to be a hub city if the CFL plays the 2020 season. We are proud of the package that we put together with help from public health, our provincial government, the City of Regina and the Regina Hotel Association and for the potential economic activity a winning bid could bring to our province and to Regina," the team said in a statement. "We are excited about the opportunity of potentially being a hub city, but whether we win the bid or not we support the CFL and are hopeful that we can get back on the field and play football in 2020."

Earlier Monday, the province of Manitoba also revealed their interest in hosting CFL games as a hub city. Premier Brian Pallister offered $2.5 million to help Winnipeg act as hub city if the season is able to get underway at some point.